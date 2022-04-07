It was a historic day in Washington ahead of a historic day in Chattanooga.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed by the United States Senate as the first black woman to become a Supreme Court justice Thursday. Celeste Murphy will become the first black woman to become Chattanooga's police chief on Friday.

"We have an opportunity to do something about these problems," said Rev. Ann Pierre, president of the Chattanooga Hamilton County branch of the NAACP. "My hands just went up in their air because I was just so happy."

Pierre said she's looking forward to speaking substantively with Murphy about the issues affecting the city. Issues like equitable policing and gang violence.

"We're looking at Chief Murphy through a new lens," said Pierre. "She has an opportunity to live out what she said she would do."

It's a time she never thought she would see: A black woman being confirmed to the United States Supreme Court and a black woman running her city's police department.

"I'd just like to ask everyone to be fair in what you say and what you do and how you look at these women," said Pierre. "Do not require them to jump through hoops. Expect them to do a good job, which they are very qualified to do."

Murphy's swearing in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 8 at 2:00 p.m. Because of concerns over capacity, the ceremony is not open to the public, but it will be streamed. You can watch the event in its entirety by clicking here.