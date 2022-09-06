Happy Tuesday, everyone! It’s been a warmer & slightly muggier day around the Tennessee Valley. A batch of scattered storms will drift into parts of the area late this afternoon into the early evening hours. Any of these storms could produce some heavy rain, lightning, and possibly some gusty winds. The storms should come to an end by late evening, leading to mostly cloudy and mild conditions overnight. Low temperatures will drop down into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Our Midweek forecast will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with just an isolated chance for a pop-up afternoon storm or two. Most of us will remain dry with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s.
Late-week another upper level low to our south will begin to build into the area. This will lead to another increase of rain and storms around the region. Some of the rainfall could be locally heavy, so we will have to watch the rain totals closely. Highs will cool back into the upper 70s to near 80 with the extra cloud cover and rain.