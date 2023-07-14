The annual Isaiah 117 House Lemonade Stand Fundraiser is this weekend.
Friday through Sunday, all 49 Isaiah 117 House communities will be hosting lemonade stands to benefit their local Isaiah 117 House.
The organization says in the Summer of 2017, a few children from Elizabethton and Johnson City, TN held lemonade stands to raise money for the first Isaiah 117 House in Carter County, TN. $7,000 was raised that summer by kids who knew kids needed a place to stay while they were waiting on foster placement.
"We were so moved by this simple act of kindness and generosity, that we decided to make lemonade stands an expectation for every Isaiah 117 House location moving forward."
Every July, Isaiah 117 Houses across the country encourage their community to hold lemonade stands to raise awareness and funds for their location.
The nonprofit explained,
"Since 2017, God has taken a few stands and $7,000 and turned it into over 500 stands per year that raise over $500,000 annually for local Isaiah 117 Houses to help change the way foster care begins."
Find a location near you: