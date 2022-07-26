Mega Millions

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Mega Millions lottery tickets sit inside a convenience store in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City. The $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize to be drawn Tuesday night is set to be the largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The chances are steadily rising that someone will win the massive $830 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, but will it be you?

It's unlikely.

That’s because while a surge in sales means more possible number combinations are covered for the jackpot, your odds of winning remain the same.

They're 1 in 302.5 million.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.

Since then there have been 28 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

Given the odds of winning it all, it’s a bit surprising that anyone wins a jackpot, but it will happen.

