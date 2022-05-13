Chattanooga residents Jim Farmer and his wife, Susie, have paddled area creeks, rivers and lakes for years but it's not often they find something so odd they had to tell somebody.
The couple in mid-April found two caskets along South Chickamauga Creek on two paddling trips and are flummoxed as to how they got there.
What's even weirder, another one was found at Booker T. Washington State Park on Webb Road near Champion Road April 11, a few days before the Farmers spotted their two.
Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.