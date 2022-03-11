A former Tennessee Republican lawmaker has pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge involving a disgraced former state House speaker. Ex-Rep. Robin Smith entered her plea Tuesday in Nashville federal court under an agreement with prosecutors. According to court documents, Smith worked closely with former House Speaker Glen Casada and his then-chief of staff, Cade Cothren, through a political consulting firm that they used to funnel money to themselves while concealing their involvement in it. Casada and Cothren are described but not named in the charging document. Prosecutors have not announced charges yet against either. Smith resigned Monday after the charging document was unsealed.