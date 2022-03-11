UPDATE: TN's House Speaker Casada to resign in August, Gov. Lee reacts

Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada AP photo

Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada won't say whether he is or isn't cooperating with the FBI's probe into a political consulting kickback scheme that earlier this week netted a guilty plea from former Rep. Robin Smith, R-Hixson, a Casada political ally who resigned from the legislature Monday and formally pleaded guilty the next day to a wire fraud charge.

"I just can't talk about any of that, just can't talk," Rep. Casada, R-Franklin, told the Times Free Press on the House floor earlier this week.

A federal filing this week said Smith worked with Casada and his former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, through a political consulting firm, Phoenix Solutions LLC. Smith, 58 and a former Tennessee Republican Party chair first elected to the Tennessee House in 2018, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to a single count of honest services wire fraud and is now cooperating with the probe.

