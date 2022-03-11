Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada won't say whether he is or isn't cooperating with the FBI's probe into a political consulting kickback scheme that earlier this week netted a guilty plea from former Rep. Robin Smith, R-Hixson, a Casada political ally who resigned from the legislature Monday and formally pleaded guilty the next day to a wire fraud charge.
"I just can't talk about any of that, just can't talk," Rep. Casada, R-Franklin, told the Times Free Press on the House floor earlier this week.
A federal filing this week said Smith worked with Casada and his former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, through a political consulting firm, Phoenix Solutions LLC. Smith, 58 and a former Tennessee Republican Party chair first elected to the Tennessee House in 2018, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to a single count of honest services wire fraud and is now cooperating with the probe.
