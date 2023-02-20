Researchers wanted to determine if education can help those formerly incarcerated, because the rate of recidivism is high. A recent study found two-thirds of released prisoners are rearrested within three years.
Co-author of the study, Steven Sprick Schuster, says they looked at four types of education: literacy, secondary, vocational, and higher education. He says all have a positive economic return.
"We found that the average effect of being being a participant in prison education decreases recidivism by about 15%. It increases employment by about 7%," says Sprick Schuster.
Sprick Schuster says Tennessee generally focuses on vocational education. But he says some prisoners may not even have basic education, or they have vocational skills, and their lives would benefit from higher education.
He says for states wanting to focus on higher education, they should find partnerships like Project Return. He says their program focuses on each person's needs, after their time incarcerated.
With programs like Project Return, society is the main beneficiary. He says the cost of recidivism is high, so helping those formerly incarcerated will benefit them and taxpayers.
He says the more states move to education as part of a basic component of incarceration, society will see a benefit.
Dr. Sprick Schuster and Dr. Ben Stickle of MTSU believe their research proves education programs reduce recidivism. They say it is the largest meta-analysis on the topic to date. They did not do primary research, but dissected research papers to find averages of 148 results.
“This study is the first to calculate the impact of different prison education programs using only high-quality studies. We methodically reviewed 750 research papers published between 1980 and 2022 related to programs in the U.S.,” says Stickle.
A summary is available at https://www.mackinac.org/s2023-01. The full analysis will be published in an academic journal later this year, MTSU states.