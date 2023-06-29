The Internal Revenue Service is sending out special follow-up mailings to taxpayers in several states, including Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama let those who have been affected by disasters know that they have additional time to pay their taxes.
The IRS says they are taking the additional step to reassure taxpayers of the additional time to file and pay their taxes. The CP14 notice from the IRS went out in late May and June, according to the IRS.
That mailing told taxpayers says they need to pay in 21 days, but the IRS says these taxpayers actually have until later this year to pay under the disaster declaration.
The IRS took the additional step of a follow-up mailing to let these taxpayers know they have more time with the updated mailing, known as a CP14CL, which should happen in the next few weeks.
“The IRS is working hard to improve our operations as part of our new Strategic Operating Plan,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “We know our initial mailing caused confusion for taxpayers and tax professionals, and we worked quickly to send a follow-up reminder to help reassure people. This mailing reflects how we’re trying to be more taxpayer-focused given the additional resources that we’ve been given under the Inflation Reduction Act.”
While the vast majority of impacted taxpayers are in California, other taxpayers scheduled to receive the follow-up letter include disaster areas in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.