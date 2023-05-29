Family, friends, colleagues, and athletes are mourning the loss of Ironman participant Marshall Martin.
According to CaringBridge, an online tool for sharing health updates, Martin died on Monday from injuries he received while racing in the Chattanooga Half Ironman last Sunday. His page said Martin has been an avid tri-athlete for more than 30 years.
He was a husband, father, brother, and friend.
"Marshall has crossed his last race and received his final finisher medal with his entrance into heaven," a post on CaringBridge said.
Martin's family writes that they plan to release arrangements soon.
We've reached out for details on the incident that injured Martin.
