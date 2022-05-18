The IRONMAN Foundation will debut the three relay teams comprised of nine athletes who are African American to compete in the 2022 Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN® 70.3® Chattanooga triathlon on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
The nine athletes participating in the relay teams are:
Team "IMF - Race For Change Team 1": Marcus Fitts of Washington, DC, Zachary Rogers of Atlanta, GA, and Nikaeda Griffie of Lexington, KY
Team "IMF - Race For Change Team 2": Hollie Adejumo of Detroit, MI, James Ravenell of Brooklyn, NY, and Ebonie Dubose of Atlanta, GA.
Team "IMF - Race For Change Team 3": Darien Edwards of Washington, DC, Kimberly Anderson of Atlanta, GA, and Melinda Wofford of Cleveland, OH.
In addition to showcasing the Race For Change relay teams, the IRONMAN Foundation will host a special community event in partnership with the Chattanooga Sports Commission and the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga.
The community event will feature guest speakers, triathletes, and a kids' swim clinic.
Here's what will be closed and what drivers should expect during this weekend's Ironman Chattanooga 70.3:
These streets will be closed from 9 a.m. May 18 to 9 a.m. May 23 for set up and race:
— Riverside Drive/Riverfront Parkway between Aquarium Way and Molly Lane.
— Chestnut Street between Aquarium Way and Riverfront Parkway.
— Power Alley from the parking lot to Riverfront Parkway.
— Southbound Veterans Bridge ramp to Riverside Drive.
May 22 - Race Day
All streets crossing these routes will be controlled by Chattanooga police officers:
— Right eastbound lane of Riverfront Parkway between Molly Lane and Market Street.
— Right southbound lane of Market Street between West 20th Street and West 40th Street.
— West 40th Street between Alton Park Boulevard and Tennessee Avenue.
— I-24 on-ramp and southbound off-ramp at Market Street.
All streets crossing these routes will be controlled by Chattanooga police officers from 5 a.m.-5 p.m. to give right-of-way to the runners:
— Right eastbound lane of Frazier Avenue between Forest Avenue and the Veterans Bridge.
— Right northbound lane of Barton Avenue between Frazier Avenue and Baker Street.
— Right northbound lane of the Veterans Bridge between East Third Street and Barton Avenue.
— Right westbound lane of Amnicola Highway between Old Curtain Pole Road and Lindsay Street.
— Riverside Drive between Lindsay Street and Molly Lane.
— Battery Place off-ramp from Riverside Drive.
— Aquarium Way between Riverside Drive and Walnut Street.
Traffic will be stopped from crossing the cyclists' lane when they are present in these locations from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.:
— Riverfront Parkway.
— West 20th Street.
— Broad Street.
— Market Street.
— Alton Park Boulevard.
Watch out for runners at these locations between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.:
— Riverwalk.
— Amnicola Highway.
— Veterans Bridge.
— Frazier Avenue.
— Barton Avenue.
— Hixson Pike.
— Riverview Road.
Additional closures:
— Tennessee River between Ross's Landing and the Hubert Fry Center, Rivermont Park and Tennessee Riverpark boat ramps will be closed to pleasure crafts from 5-10:30 a.m.
— Intersections of St Elmo Avenue and Virginia Avenue at West 45th Street will be four-way stops from 5 a.m.-1 p.m. for the bike portion.
Parking restrictions:
— Riverfront Parkway.
— Walnut Street.
— Multiple locations within St Elmo.
"Special Event No Parking" signs will be posted where the restrictions are in place. The Chattanooga Division of Transportation recommends that spectators and visitors park in the lots and garages surrounding downtown and use the free electric shuttle (begining at 9:30 a.m. Sunday) and Bike Chattanooga bike share system (open 24/7).
Public activities begin Friday afternoon with the Ironman Village and Official Ironman store opening at 2 p.m. on Riverfront Parkway. Both will be open Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
For more information, visit ironman.com/im703-chattanooga.