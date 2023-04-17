A Chattanooga law firm has filed an involuntary chapter 7 bankruptcy against Hitson Cabinets.
Chattanooga Legal Group Bankruptcy Attorney Kimberly Cambron is representing four of Hitson Cabinets customers who have paid for custom cabinets and are still waiting on them.
Cambron said filing an involuntary chapter 7 bankruptcy is not common, but is the best choice in this case.
“Usually, you think of someone going to file a bankruptcy on their own, but in this situation, it is where the creditors themselves get together. A minimum of three creditors have to get together and effectively force that entity or individual into a bankruptcy and that is what we have done,” Cambron said.
Cambron said she was approached a week ago about the matter and was able to gather enough information to file it on Friday.
“Once they are served and their registered agent (since it is a business) gets served with the initiating petition, they have 21 days to under court rules to file an answer, and say 'yes, we will stay in the bankruptcy' or say 'no, we don't need to stay in the bankruptcy and it needs to be dismissed,'” Cambron said.
Cambron explained that it can only be dismissed if Hitson Cabinets can prove that they can pay up.
Out of the four customers being represented, they have spent more than $150,000 with the company.
One customer paid, at minimum, $10,000 more than the rest.
“Out of our group so far, it is about 64-thousand and they have waited six months or more. It has been a while; it has been a minute for all of them,” Cambron said.
Cambron said the goal is the liquidate any assets that are found to pay the creditors.
“We will do everything we can to find records, witnesses, or any other information that can tell us maybe where this money went, if it wasn't going to the vendors to pay for the materials. Where did it go, and is there going to money left once items are liquidated? Equipment, tools, other cabinets that where in a show room, a building,” Cambron said.
The owner, Gary Hitson said his statement stands the same of what he shared with Local 3 on a previous story:
“The company is currently in confidential discussions regarding customer orders, and they are hopeful for a resolution soon. Please know we are reaching out to each customer individually about their order.”
Other customers can join the case by contacting Kimberly Cambron at 423-994-3396 or kim@chattanoogalegalgroup.com.