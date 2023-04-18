The Biden administration announced several tax breaks that people can become eligible for if they invested in certain energy efficient items and upgrades.
Our Inflation Reduction Act introduced a series of tax credits and rebates aimed at saving hardworking families on energy costs and building a cleaner future. If you're eligible, take advantage of them:— President Biden (@POTUS) April 18, 2023
The following are some of the ways to earn the 2023 tax credits:
- Insulating your home could get you up to $500 off upgrades.
- You could get up to $150 off the cost of an energy audit.
- You could get up to 30% off the cost of installing a rooftop solar panel.
- Buying a new or used electric vehicle could get you a tax credit of up $7,500.
- You could get up to $2,000 off the cost of installing a heat pump.
Click here for more ways to earn the tax credits and rebates.
The deadline for filing your federal and state income taxes is April 18, unless you filed for an extension or meet certain requirements to file at a later date.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for any updates to this story.