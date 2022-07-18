Last week a woman in Nashville claimed she overdosed after picking up a dollar bill she believes was laced with fentanyl. Metro Police said officers did not see any residue on the money, so it was not tested for drugs.
We wanted to see how likely it is for an overdose to happen just from exposure and spoke with a narcotics investigator with the Chattanooga Police Department.
There are a number of ways for a user to transport drugs. Often times it's in aluminum foil or paper. Sometimes people even use money. There's always a possibility it falls out somewhere and someone else accidentally gets their hands on it, never knowing drugs were inside.
"Today, users and law enforcement across the whole country are dealing with the fact that -- we're dealing with an unknown, largely unknown, and very lethal product, synthetic fentanyl,” said Terry Topping, a narcotics investigator with the Chattanooga Police Department.
Topping says there is a high amount of fentanyl usage in Chattanooga based on our population size.
"You're looking at something that's up to a hundred times stronger than morphine. Fifty times stronger than heroine,” Topping told us.
People will do whatever they can to get their hands on this drug. Unfortunately in today's climate, you can't trust something you find on the ground.
"Finding a dollar bill on the floor, on the ground and picking it up and opening it up, may contain the product, fentanyl. It can expose you, particularly the person that doesn't have the tolerance or is a common user of an opiate,” Topping said.
It doesn't take much. People can overdose on just two milligrams of fentanyl.
"If that dollar bill had at one time fentanyl wrapped up in that dollar bill or still contained the powder, it's very likely or possible that they'd be affected by that product,” Topping said.
You can get it in your system through your skin, an open sore, or breathing it in. How it affects you, depends on how it is ingested.
You could open that dollar bill and never know the drug has been in there.
"You've got it in the air, you've got it on your body, you've got it on your hands. You're looking at two milligrams being a lethal dose, which is enough to fit on the tip of a pencil,” said Topping.
"If you have it on your hands somewhere, somewhere on your body and you're eating McDonald's fries, and you pull that fry out after having that exposure and you go to one of yours hands, now you've just ingested it into your body,” Topping said.
Fentanyl works almost immediately, taking seconds to minutes to feel the effects.
In 2020, there were 108 overdose deaths in Chattanooga. 67 of those from fentanyl.
In 2021, 114 died from an overdose. 87 from fentanyl.
So far in 2022, 69 people have died from an overdose. 48 from fentanyl.
"The total number of overdose calls we're getting are stabilizing, on the total numbers. This year though our death rate has increased quite a bit,” Topping said.
Fentanyl use is a problem seen all over the country. It's the leading cause of death in 18-45 year olds.
Investigators like Terry Topping are getting to the root of the problem. They will continue to chase after drug dealers, but they are working on the addiction side and helping people get into recovery programs.
The statistics shared with us from CPD are just the numbers that have been reported. There could be other instances of an overdose, but a call was never made to police.
There are several crisis lines to call if you are struggling with drugs:
Hamilton County Coalition: 423-305-1449
TN Crisis HotLine: 1-855-274-7471
GA Crisis Hotline: 1-800-715-4225
AL Crisis Hotline: 205-458-3377
NC Crisis Hotline: 800-849-6127