A Molotov cocktail or firebomb was thrown through this window of the church.
It landed in the middle of the aisle, burning this pew completely and caused other damage.
The pastor of Cove Baptist Fellowship Church, Bo Carnes, said a person driving by the church saw flames coming from the window and called 911 on Wednesday night.
While firefighters worked to put out the fire, Carnes got a call from a friend about what was happening.
“And I thought well we had storms come through and I thought maybe lighting. When we got up and come through the hill here, I was relieved because the building was not on the ground, but once we got here, we found out that it was something even more disturbing than lighting hitting the church,” Carnes said.
The Molotov cocktail or firebomb burned the church's carpet, blinds, other pews and caused smoke damage.
Carnes said this is the first time he has dealt with anything like this in his 13-years of being pastor.
“We have not had any trouble, nobody has made any threats, hate comments, or no disruptions or anything of that nature at all,” Carnes said.
Carnes is actively working with insurance adjusters to figure out how much the damage will cost.
As for the church members, they will likely attend other churches in the area while the damage is repaired.
“We are just going to continue on, we are a small congregation, we are a small group of people that love the Lord and we love people,” Carnes said.
Carnes said he forgives the suspect or suspects who committed the crime but still hopes they are found and brought to justice.
Anyone with any information can contact the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office or the Georgia Arson Hotline at 800-282-5804.
There is a reward up to $10,000.
