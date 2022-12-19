Investigators search for answers in 14 year anniversary of Walker County cold case

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is searching for answers in a 14 year old cold case. 

On Monday, December 12, 2022, marks fourteen years since father and business owner Michael Mullens was shot and killed outside his machine shop in Flintstone GA. 

On the morning of December 19, 2008 Walker County Investigators along with the GBI were called to Premier Pattern and Machine on Woodburn Rd Flintstone GA to investigate a homicide.
 
 
An unknown person(s) ambushed Mr. Mullens as he arrived for work, shooting him in the back of the head. Investigators have worked numerous leads in this case and continue to look for further evidence to be able to arrest the perpetrator(s). 
 
The Walker County Sheriff's Office is seeking any information to be able to obtain justice for Mr. Mullens and his family.
 
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who knows anything about this case to please contact Detective Walter Hensley 706-670-1939, email whensley@walkerso.com or send an anonymous tip at walkerso.com.

