Investigators are looking into a situation at a Palmer, Tennessee residence.
Officials found pipe bombs, an estimated 70 pounds of marijuana, weapons, ammo, and $7,700 in cash in a Palmer residence on Sunday night.
A Dunlap emergency room received the suspect looking for medical attention for his injured arm and hand that matched injuries from an explosion.
The Grundy County deputies went to the Palmer residence and found what appeared to a be detonated pipe bomb.
Deputies believed they found three other pipe bombs in the home.
The suspect was flown to an area hospital.
