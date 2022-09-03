A joint investigation is currently active in Marion County for a missing woman.
The sheriff's office says it is searching for 44-year-old Stacy Crawford who has been missing since August 9, 2022.
She is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds, and has blonde hair with blue eyes.
Crawford is believed to have gone missing in the Whitwell area.
Authorities say foul play is suspected in her disappearance based on evidence collected during the investigation.
Her Red Chevrolet K1500 Tahoe was also originally reported missing, but it has since been recovered by law enforcement.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office and the 12th Drug Task Force ask anyone with information to please contact 423-942-2525.