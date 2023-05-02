Chattanooga police say they're working to learn more after a minor arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening.
Police were notified of the shooting just after 7:33 p.m.
According to a spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department, law enforcement was told the minor had been shot near the 3400 block of Jones Street.
The victim's injury is not life-threatening, CPD said.
If you have any information, call CPD at 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App. You don't have to give your name.