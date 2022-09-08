Law enforcement is investigating after Hamilton County students received online threats to their school Tuesday.
The two students at Signal Mountain Middle Mountain Middle/High School immediately reported to school officials that they had been sent the threats on their phones.
Signal Mountain Middle/High School families were made aware of the threats shortly afterward, according to a statement from Hamilton County Schools.
Law enforcement is investigating at this time.
Communications Officer Steve Doremus said, in part, "As we continue to foster a learning environment where all students can learn and grow, we appreciate the partnership with families, children, and school staffs."
Read the whole statement from Hamilton County Schools:
"Student safety is the highest priority for Hamilton County Schools. On Tuesday of this week, two Signal Mountain Middle/High School students reported receiving an electronic message containing a threat to the school on their phones. The communications were immediately reported them to school officials. Law enforcement is investigating. School families were notified of the situation shortly after the incident. As we continue to foster a learning environment where all students can learn and grow, we appreciate the partnership with families, children, and school staffs. The safety of our schools is a shared responsibility, and we value the communication we receive from our students and families. When you have concerns, we hope you will share them with us. We appreciate the community’s support as we work together to keep our schools safe."