UPDATE: Multiple power companies have put a pause on rolling blackouts as of Friday afternoon.
Earlier this morning, TVA called upon local utility companies for a reduction in electric use.
TVA says when high electricity demand outweighs the supply, it will request that local companies take emergency action to protect available energy.
Often times this will result in rotating outages, or short power disruptions that alternate between communities to reduce demand and better ensure that an unexpected power collapse does not occur.
TVA Media Relations Scott Brooks shared some insight with our team this afternoon on what led to the need for the rolling outages, what to expect this holiday weekend, and what you can do to help.
PREVIOUS STORY:
The Tennessee Valley Authority and some of the utilities it provides power to will be conducting rotating outages on Friday.
Right now, our diverse power generating fleet is meeting the power demand across our 7 state service region during this cold air blast! Supplying your local power company with low-cost electricity, keeping you and your family warm and the holiday lights on. 🎄#ReliabilityMatters pic.twitter.com/GBpxi5IQgU— Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) December 23, 2022
The power companies include, Cleveland Utilities, Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative, North Georgia EMC, and Athens Utility Board.
Local 3 News is working to learn more from the other power companies in our viewing area.
The rolling blackouts are being done because of extreme load conditions and are expected to last about 15 minutes.
