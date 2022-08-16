A touring production of NUTCRACKER will be in Chattanooga this November, showcasing international as well as local dancers this holiday season.
NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet features talent of international background, including Audition Director Bogdana Kopiy of Ukraine.
Kopiy told Local 3 News about how she copes with what's going on in her home country the impact it has on her art.
"This is what I love, and what I get in my home," Kopiy said. "So about what's happening now, this war, is so horrible. I think now we have a mission to keep ourselves in shape and professional for the future."
Dance students from the Chattanooga area will be featured in the show's local performance on November 21 at 7:00PM at Memorial Auditorium.
A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. They can be purchased here.