It's important to be weather aware, and it's important to consider what insurance companies need in the case you end up with damage. Would you know what to do if a storm damages your property?
Randall Jones, of Randall Jones Insurance Agency, says during a storm, your safety is top priority. He advises people to wait until it is safe to assess the damage.
He says taking pictures is not necessary, but it can be convenient. Jones does recommend taking notes of any damage you see.
“The main thing you’ll need to know is what damage you can see,” says Jones.
He says it’s important to check thoroughly to file a single, accurate claim. He says if you notice damage later, it may be too late.
If there is a power outage, he says to check electronic devices for damage.
For major damages, like water leaks or from a tree that has fallen into your home, you should file a claim as soon as possible.
With a water leak, Jones recommends using a tarp to cover the area. You can also call your insurance company, who can tell you who to call in an emergency or how to mitigate the situation.
“The sooner you call the company and file the claim, the faster you’ll get some service,” says Jones.
An adjuster will be scheduled to visit your property to assess the damage. Jones says depending on the situation, they may bring experts to come up with an estimate cost.
“Their job is to look at the claim and to determine the extent of the damage,” says Jones. “But the adjuster is really working for you as much as for the company.”
If you rent an apartment, your property manager and rental insurance provider may need to get involved if wind gusts break your window, for example.
“You notify your apartment manager. They bring the craftsman in and replace the window for you,” he says.
If there is water damage, your renter’s insurance would cover your belongings.
Before a storm arrives, Jones recommends taking your car away from trees and tying down outdoor furniture.
“Most companies, they want to get that claim settled and make you happy as soon as possible,” says Jones.