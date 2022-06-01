The next time you launch Instagram to post that awesome selfie or the gourmet meal you just made, you may see an AMBER Alert about a missing child near you.
Starting June 1, Instagram will allow users to share AMBER Alerts and information on the social media platform and spread the word about endangered children in an expedient way.
The new alerts are from a partnership between Instagram and several organizations that are dedicated to helping find missing or exploited children.
Alerts on Instagram will include important details about the child such as a photo, description, location of the abduction and any other available information that can be provided.
Instagram says that if you get an Amber Alert on the platform, it means there is an active search for a missing child nearby. In order to know who to show these alerts to, we use a variety of signals, including the city you list on your profile, your IP address and location services (if you have it turned on).
“Instagram is a platform based on the power of photos, making it a perfect fit for the AMBER Alert program,” said Michelle DeLaune, President and CEO at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. “We know that photos are a critical tool in the search for missing children and by expanding the reach to the Instagram audience, we’ll be able to share photos of missing children with so many more people.”