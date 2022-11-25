It was a wonderful week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, as there are no failing scores to report.
However, a chain restaurant's location in Cleveland almost failed after dishes and floors were found dirty.
Cici's Pizza on Paul Huff Parkway scored a 71.
The inspector said that employees were wearing improper jewelry on their wrists while working with food.
There was a large gap at the rear exterior door where the inspector could see sunlight.
According to the inspector they observed excessive dead roaches in the restaurant.
The restaurant is using chemical pesticides inside, the inspector told them they need to use professional pest control service.
The dishes were not being pre-scrapped before being washed and were being stored with food on them.
Food debris was seen on the floor and storage shelves.
Multiple foods were being stored at the wrong temperatures and had to be thrown away.
The inspector says they emailed the person in charge educational handouts.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Over the Rainbow Daycare Center 2315 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken 6925 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Agave and Rye 185 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Café on the Corner 826 Scenic Highway Lookout Mountain, TN
- 98 Charlie’s Lounge 8504 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Beni’s Cubano 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard #303 Chattanooga, TN
- 83 El BBQ Mexique 7655 E Brainerd Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Sweet Merry Berry 1309 Taft Highway Suite 139 Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Hour Place 979 E Third Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Marriott Downtown 2 Carter Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hotel Bo 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hilton Garden Inn 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Indoor Pool 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hampton Inn & Suites 400 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 82 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Courtyard by Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Athena Inn 2201 Park Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chicken Salad Chick 1820 Gunbarrel Road Suite 200 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Plant Power Café & Juice Bar 6215 Lee Highway Suite 137F Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hampton Inn & Suites 400 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Local Goat 6108 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Hair of the Dog Pub 334 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 UT at Chattanooga 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Sleep Inn 2351 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 The Read House 107 W MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 McDonald’s #10795 6220 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Taco El Cunao 5813 Lee Highway Suite 4 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Trough at Forkers 4767 Highway 58 Suite 173 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bojangles’ #965 9375 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Choo Choo Dive Center 3739 Powers Court Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Staybridge Suites 7015 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 El Rey Taqueria 6219 Lee Highway Suite 7 Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Innside Restaurant 800 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 UTC Pool 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 83 Chattanooga Pizza Company 2000 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Off the Farm Bar-B-Que 106 Karen Drive Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Starbucks Coffee 975 East 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Staybridge Suites 7015 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Good Eats BBQ 1817 Market Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Holiday Inn Express 6274 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Custom Concepts Ink 3823 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Ridgemont at Stringers Ridge 20 Mason Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Chubby’s BBQ 3801 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Holiday Inn Express 6274 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Sonic Drive-In 6915 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Sonic SRI #3470 3907 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Primo Lounge 1100 Hixson Pike Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ankar’s Hoagies #2 4764 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Blooming Pot 1315 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Tony’s Pasta Shop 212 High Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Holiday Inn Express 6274 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Primo Restaurant 1100 Hixson Pike Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 96 McDonald’s #13617 2017 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Mountain City Club 729 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Kenny’s Southside Sandwiches 1251 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Old Gilman Grill 216 W 8th Street Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Harrison Bay Bear Trace Golf Course 8919 Harrison Bay Road Harrison, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Hotel Indigo Chattanooga 300 W 6h Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Trish’s Sports Bar 4762 Highway 58 Suite 116 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse 2321 Lifestyle Way Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Staybridge Suites 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Belaire Catering 5704 Marlin Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Staybridge Suites 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Miller’s Ale House #94 2119 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Girl’s Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Local Juicery I 48 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 EL Metate 3 9332 Dayton Pike Suite 112 Soddy Daisy, TN
- 97 Gate 11 Distillery 1400 Market Street Suite 108 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Chattanooga Golf & Country Club 1511 Riverview Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Mr. Burrito 2601 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Real Good Smoke House 221 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alla Shea Nutrition 124 Harrison Lane Suite 120 Soddy Daisy, TN
- 97 Community Pie 850 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 All Goods 2420 Glass Street Chattanooga, TN
- 80 Hunan Wok I 2201 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cheiman Tea (Mobile) 5704 Marlin Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Redstone Estates LLC 6653 Palms Court Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Little Caesars #6 10161 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 McDonald’s #14442 4829 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Typhoon of Tokyo 3953 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
Bradley County
- 87 Bradley Square 12 200 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 93 Panda Garden 2370 McGrady Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 88 Tacos El Cunao Mobile Unit S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 The Crepe Outdoors 850 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN
- 95 Subway #13140 2661 APD 40 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Fazolis 4550 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 The Ramp Kitchen 410 Urbane NE Road Cleveland, TN
- 95 Life Care Kitchen 3570 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 The Mill House Coffee and Café 410 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 93 Best Western Plus 107 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 88 Subway #32937 9040 Hiwassee Highway Charleston, TN
- 95 Lupi’s Pizza Pies 2382 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Central Park 395 Inman Street Cleveland, TN
- 95 Second Harvest Thrift Store & Ministry Center 1533 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Days Inn 2550 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN
- 96 My Little Diner on 1st 490 1st Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Dunkin Donuts 2428 Blackburn Road SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Peyton’s Cafeteria 153 Refreshment Lane Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Baptist Student Center 1475 Norman Chapel Road Cleveland, TN
- 71 Cici’s Pizza 355 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 98 Raider Pool 350 Central Avenue Cleveland, TN
- 98 Nutri Vida 2509 N Ocoee Street Suite B Cleveland, TN
- 100 Falcon Pointe Golf Club 3855 Dalton Pike SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Smoothie King 2520 Keith Street Suite 4 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Motel 6 3000 Valley Hill Trail Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 96 Aunt Effie’s Restaurant 7807 Nashville Street Ringgold, GA
- 94 Kentucky Fried Chicken (Battlefield Parkway) 0258 663 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 77 Holiday Inn Express – Swimming Pool 38 Vining Circle Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 100 Rosie Mae’s Farm and Flowers 550 Old Birmingham Highway Wildwood, GA
- 98 Cloudland Canyon State Park 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Rising Fawn, GA
- 100 Tiny Acre 1497 New England Road Wildwood, GA
- 96 Cottages in the Clouds 5266 Scenic Highway Rising Fawn, GA
- 100 The Groovy Nomad 13395 N Main Street Trenton, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 100 China Buffet 1141 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 96 Ash Kickin’ BBQ (Meal Preppin Guru) 502 S Chattanooga Street LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Westwood School 708 Trammel Street Dalton, GA
- 96 Whitfield County Career Academy 2300 Maddox Chapel Road Dalton, GA
- 100 Chelsea’s Cup & Saucer DBA Chelsea’s on Thornton 501 S Thornton Avenue Dalton, GA
- 100 Southeast High School 1954 Riverbend Road Dalton, GA