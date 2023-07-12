An open records request revealed that Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park has had a total of 11 violations on their inspection reports over the last three years.
Local 3 News requested these documents after learning a 5-year-old fell nearly 20 feet off the Twist-N-Shout water slide on July 4.
The Georgia Department of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner conducts inspections every year.
Six of the 11 total violations come from 2023's annual inspection. Some of those violations this year include a frayed cable on the Spyder ride, safety restrainers on Fireball, an electrical issue on Paratrooper, and belt issues on the Bumble Bees.
Lake Winnie still passed all of their inspections in the past three years despite the violations.
You can read the full reports dating from 2021 to 2023 below.