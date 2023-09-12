The National Medal of Honor Heritage Center has put the finishing touches on Captain Larry Taylor's Temporary exhibit.
He received the Medal of Honor last week and was honored with a parade Tuesday.
"I'm hoping people will come here and start learning if they share some of the same values with Larry," said Vince Butler with the Heritage center.
The temporary exhibit currently on display tells Captain Larry Taylor's tale from his childhood growing up in St. Elmo, his involvement in the JROTC in college, following his journey to his most daring rescue, and finally, the Medal of Honor.
"It's realizing these are real people," said Diane Lloyd-Dennise. "These aren't just stories."
Lloyd-Dennise and her husband come from Boston.
They recently learned of Taylor exploring his exhibit for the first time.
"It's realizing these are real people. These aren't just stories," she said. "It just moves it from the realm of something you just learn about in a history book to something you actually see."
Butler says the temporary exhibit features Taylor's wardrobe in battle, Vietnam-era weapons, and other items he received at the white House.
Once complete, he says, it will even feature three-quarters of a full-sized cobra helicopter like Taylor flew rescuing his comrades in war.
"The storytelling is what we like to do all the time about Medal of Honor Recipients," Butler said. "It just takes time to make sure you have the artifacts and things you need to tell his story the right way."
He hopes Taylor's journey inspires the masses that there's a superhero in everyone.
"I'm hoping someday that if they are faced with some difficult challenges or some extraordinary obstacle in front of them that, they have the commitment, the courage, the sacrifice to overcome and do something meaningful for the community," Butler said.
The final exhibit will be revealed by the end of 2024.