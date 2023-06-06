Four women graduated from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office Culinary Arts Bootcamp on Monday.
The course is part of the department's inmate education program.
All graduates earned their ServeSafe Food Handler certification, and received a certificate of completion by the BCSO.
The Culinary Arts Bootcamp is led by Jean Casseus, and course instructor Kezmond Pugh. The program is partnered with Cleveland State Community College, City Fields, Southeast Tennessee Adult Education, and the American Job Center - Southeast Tennessee.
Congratulations, all!