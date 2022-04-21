A Tennessee inmate has selected his last meal before he is scheduled to be executed Thursday evening.
72-year-old Oscar Franklin Smith was convicted of murder in the 1989 triple slayings of his estranged wife Judy Lynn Smith and her two sons from a previous marriage, Chad and Jason Burnett, in Nashville. He was sentenced to death for all three killings.
Our NBC affiliate (WSMV) shares that Smith has selected his last meal to be a double bacon cheeseburger, deep-dish apple pie, and vanilla bean ice cream. The meal will be provided to Smith on Thursday.
The TN Department of Corrections says Smith was placed on “death watch” on Monday night and is slated to be executed shortly after 7 p.m. CT on Thursday.
His execution would mark the return of executions in the state after they were put on hold after a governor-imposed moratorium due to COVID-19.
Governor Bill Lee also released a statement Tuesday night, saying he would not intervene in the execution of Oscar Smith. The statement is below.
“After thorough consideration of Oscar Smith’s request for clemency and an extensive review of the case, the State of Tennessee’s sentence will stand, and I will not be intervening.”