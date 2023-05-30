Two male inmates at the Bradley County Jail were found unresponsive on the evening of May 26, 2023, and one later died, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.
Lifesaving efforts were performed by both medical and correctional staff, BCSO said in a news release. Both inmates were transported to Tennova Hospital by EMS.
One inmate was later pronounced dead by medical staff at Tennova; the second inmate is alive and recovering.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was contacted by the BCSO to investigate the death.