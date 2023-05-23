Over 800 students in Hamilton County are currently faced with the choice of attending summer school or being held back.
Many parents have already taken advantage of tutoring programs to prepare their children for the upcoming test, and now these programs are gearing up to accommodate even more students, helping them catch up and be ready for fourth grade.
This year, the Sylvan Learning Center in Chattanooga has witnessed a significant influx of students, primarily due to the implementation of the new third-grade retention law.
The executive director of Sylvan estimates that approximately 73% of their students were in elementary school and preparing for the TCAP exams, a substantial increase compared to the typical one-third proportion.
"With this new law, it puts even more pressure on them because not only did they have this pressure, but now if they don't, they might not move on to the fourth grade," said John Peoples, executive director at the Sylvan Learning Center.
Approximately 25% of third graders in Hamilton County are at risk of being held back this year.
The state mandates that students demonstrate above-standard performance on the reading portion of the exam to advance. Students who fall below the standard have the option to appeal the results, retake the test, or attend summer school with a minimum attendance record of 90%.
Hamilton County students can participate in the district's Summer REACH program, which allows them to bridge any gaps in their learning.
"We have known for months and months that this has been coming, so we've gotta educate parents and, of course, train our staff to get prepared and ready for this, so we're ready for this," said Joe Smith, Vice Chairman of the Hamilton County School Board.
The Summer REACH program is scheduled to commence on June 5th.
For parents concerned about their child's prospects, John Peoples of Sylvan Learning Center reassures them there is an opportunity for their child to catch up if they choose this option.
A spokesperson has emphasized that the results released to the public on Monday are preliminary and raw data.
The final results, which may include retakes, alternative options, and potential question revisions, are typically disclosed during the summer or fall.