Shoppers wear protective masks at a grocery store in Washington, DC, on February 19, 2022. - Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the US capital was dialing back its indoor mask requirement on March 1. Masks will not be required at restaurants and bars, sports and entertainment venues, gyms, recreation centers, indoor athletic facilities, houses of worship, businesses, grocery stores and pharmacies, retail establishments and DC government offices that don't have direct contact with the public. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)