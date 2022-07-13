Inflation rates have hit another record, reaching levels equal to the 1980s.
Last month, average prices increased 9.1% compared to the month before, affecting everything from groceries, to school supplies, to gas prices.
"I put in $98 about a week ago," said Charlie Austin, who lives in Chattanooga. "I was completely empty, but it was still $98."
The average price of gas in Chattanooga has dropped in the last month to $4.02/gallon, according to Gas Buddy. That's below the current national average of $4.63.
"It makes you angry every time you pull up to a fuel station," said Mike Johnson, who owns a contracting company. "I have a big box van, so we drive it as little as possible."
"It's usually like $75-$80 to fill up," said Alyssa Lemberger, a student at UTC, who was putting 1/4 of a tank in her car Wednesday. "I literally can't afford to pay any more than that. But we're getting by."
Refilling the gas tank isn't the only thing that's been tough. Grocery prices are up as much as 9%. Teachers refilling their classrooms for the new school year can expect to pay as much as 3% more than last year.
"We don't have money in the system to purchase some of the basic supplies," said Jeanette Omarkhail, president of the Hamilton County Education Association. "We're the only profession that you go into your office and you steal from home to bring pens into the office, instead of the other way around."
Reach One Teach One, a non-profit offering resources to children and families in Chattanooga, sees that need every day.
"We still have a lot of families who are in need. Who aren't working who are unemployed," said Reginald Yearby, executive director of the organization. "We want to be able to take that burden off the parents and be able to give them a little ease of being able to help with certain school supplies."
The organization is hosting a school supply drive next month for the new school year. Parents will be able to pick up everything they need at the Church of the Nazarene on Bonny Oaks Drive at the annual Back-to-School Bash on August 13.
It's just one of the ways rising inflation rates are hurting people across the board, from the classroom to the road.
"You get to that empty tank and you're just like 'it's time to fill up!'" said Lemberger.