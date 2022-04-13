Inflation has reached a new high at 8.5 percent. We haven't seen this year-over-year increase since President Jimmy Carter left office in the early 1980s.
It seems to be that last week's sale prices are this week's actual prices. The increase in wages isn't enough to keep up with the increase in prices, and families are having to make decisions on their spending habits.
Bento Lobo, a professor of finance at UTC, says inflation is caused by a myriad of factors, which helps us understand how long prices will stay elevated.
Covid shutdowns have contributed to a lot of what we're seeing now.
"People staying home, they were building up their savings, they were also getting physical stimulus that helped to preserve their income and spending power,” Lobo told us.
When the economy opened back up, people were consuming more but there was still a disruption in the supply chain from all the lockdowns.
"So you have the classic inflation phenomenon which is too much money chasing too few goods," Lobo said.
Pretty much everything across the board has increased -- food, gas, rent, homes, and interest rates. And businesses are struggling to hire employees which has resulted in an increase in wages.
"Companies have to pass those wage increases on to consumers in the form of higher prices,” Lobo said.
The increase in wages hasn't kept up with prices. The wage growth on average rose by six percent.
Families across the country are feeling the difference.
"Inflation can be very painful and families have to make choices,” Lobo told us.
Lobo expects prices to start to decline over the next or so. He also says the gas prices are more related to Ukraine and expects those prices to decline before everything else.