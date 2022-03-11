The Russian invasion of Ukraine has created soaring gas, food, and shelter prices. Inflation is the highest seen in four decades.
The Executive Officer of the Home Builders Association of Greater Chattanooga, Doug Fisher, said just when home construction was starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel, after the shipping backlogs from 2020, inflation is expected to slow progress down.
"Here we are again and I think we are going to experience it all over again," He said.
Petroleum is used in more construction products than people think.
With the pain at the pump, this means receiving materials...made with petroleum...will be impacted too.
"10-15 percent of every product used in a home has some type of petroleum-based product in it," He said.
Some products that use petroleum are roofs and the binding agent used for Oriented Strand Board, OSB. OSB is the wood on the sides of housing, flooring, and roofing. All of these materials, along with many more, were already hard to get during the height of the pandemic due to the shipping backlogs.
"It has been so incredible changed in the past 2 years starting with Covid...we are way way way behind in housing," He said.
The housing market can expect to see purchase prices increase even more with Diesel trucks estimating over one-thousand dollars to fill up in Tennessee.
"every product that goes into the construction of a house...at some point in time...was on a truck and the cost of transportation always gets baked into the cost of a house."
Fisher said with the problems we've faced over the last few years there are less than eight hundred homes in our area on the marketplace and typically it's double or triple that.