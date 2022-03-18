Some local grocery stores like Pruett's on Signal Mountain were starting to see normalcy in prices after the challenges of 2020. Now, with inflation at a forty-year high, the cost of food is skyrocketing.
"Fuel prices all of those things affect fertilizer prices and of course, fertilizer prices this year our outrageously high. All of those things makes it that there is going to be more input into your say corn...you're row cropping and you're growing corn, then instead of it costing $600 an acre it's costing $750 an acre," Larry Mitchell, Agriculture Agent and County Director at University of Tennessee, Meigs County said.
Mitchell said local farmers are impacted by gas prices hitting an all-time high.
Fertilizer prices are greater than usual now and these costs affect every step from the production of food to the grocery store shelves.
"We're already at the point of suffering for that. you know um from, again, fertilizer cost and the amount. If you've been thinking about fertilizing your hay crop or your pasture land, whatever you know it's just going to cost so much more this year to do that than normal," He said.
Consumers and grocery stores are starting to feel the pain now too.
"We get meat from a lot of different vendors. We try to carry local and we dry age meat here ourselves..so it depends on the vendor...some of our smaller vendors for meat...they've had to raise their prices because they're such a small entity our large vendors...it's gone up but not as much," Leah McCorkel, store manager of Pruett's Market said.
With gas prices just starting to rise over the last few weeks, grocers and local farmers hope for some relief but expect prices to stay high.
"A lot of our grocery products they'll go up and they'll stay up. You know, the cost has gone up and it will stay up um, for fresh products though it always varies it's just the spikes are a lot higher now than they have been in the past" She said.