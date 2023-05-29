This Sunday, you can enjoy the ultimate in a sweet treat at the Chattanooga Market - an ice cream social for a good cause.
Girls Inc. of Chattanooga is hosting the event, which will take place at the First Horizon Pavilion from 11 am to 4 pm.
Tickets will be avaiable the day of the event, for $10. Attendees will be able to enjoy ice cream samples from local favorites such as Clumpies, The Ice Cream Show, Ben and Jerry's, Coldstone, and Squirrel Rabbit Gelato.
Attendees will be encouraged to vote for favorite flavor, with one lucky creamery taking home the trophy.
All ticket proceeds will go directly to Girls Inc. of Chattanooga. So come out and show your support for local girls while also treating yourself to a delicious and unique experience.
For more information, please visit the Girls Inc. of Chattanooga Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/915565466154723