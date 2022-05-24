ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia' Republican attorney general has defeated a GOP primary challenger backed by Donald Trump.
Attorney General Chris Carr beat John Gordon, who campaigned largely on Trump's lies that widespread fraud swayed the 2020 election.
Several of Georgia's other statewide officials were are battling to keep their offices in down-ballot primary elections being decided Tuesday.
Insurance Commissioner John King also faced a GOP primary opponent endorsed by Trump, who also backed one of four Republicans in the open race for lieutenant governor.
Meanwhile, Republican state school Superintendent Richard Woods is being opposed by his predecessor, John Barge.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.