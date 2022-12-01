Good Thursday. We will have a chilly evening ahead with temps falling through the 40s. Clouds will be on the increase through the evening as well. Friday will be mostly cloudy. Temps start in the low to mid-30s. We will climb to 58 in the afternoon. We will likely see a couple of sprinkles here and there.
A front moving in Saturday will bring light showers during the morning hours. We will see some clearing in the afternoon. Temps will be mild ranging from 50 in the morning to 63 in the afternoon.
Sunday we will start in the upper 30s. Sunday afternoon we will have a few showers with the high only reaching 53.
We will have a wet start to next week also. Expect showers on and off Monday through Wednesday. Temps will be mild in the upper 50s and low 60s.
We will dry out and cool a little by next Thursday.
