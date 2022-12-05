Good morning, we have a rainy week ahead as a frontal boundary will be over or stay near the Tennessee Valley for the next few days. On Friday, a cold front will finally pass, briefly drying us out for Saturday before rain chances return again on Sunday.
Today will be a chilly and rainy day. Showers should arrive around 7am. Rain this morning will generally be light and then increase for the afternoon and evening. Much of today will be spent in the 40s with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain will continue overnight and into Tuesday. Tuesday's rain will be hit or miss with dry periods but may also produce thunderstorms with heavier downpours. Highs on Tuesday will be milder in the low 60s. Both today and tomorrow will be Storm Alert Weather Days due to the rain's interference with travel and the possibility of localized flooding -- 1-3" of rain.
Wednesday and Thursday will be warm near 70 with scattered showers. Then, rain chances will increase slightly again on Friday with highs in the mid-60s. The weekend will then be cooler in the 50s.