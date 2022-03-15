Good morning, today will have increasing clouds – partly sunny in the morning with most of the day spent with mostly cloudy skies. It’ll still be mild with highs in the mid-60s. A couple of spotty showers will be possible this morning, but the majority of the first part of Tuesday will be dry. Light, scattered showers will move up from the south into our communities in Georgia and Alabama around 3pm today. These showers will produce little rainfall. The bigger rain comes tonight.
From about 10pm tonight through the early afternoon of Wednesday, rain will swing into our area from the south. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times, totaling about 0.5-1”. Highs on Wednesday will be a little cooler in the low 60s.
Thursday should be nice for St. Patrick’s Day. It’ll be partly sunny with highs around 70 and evening temperatures in the 60s for celebrations. Rain and storms will return on Friday with highs near 65. Saturday may still have a couple of isolated showers, but overall, it’ll be a drier day, reaching 62. Sunday looks fantastic with a mostly sunny sky and highs around 68.