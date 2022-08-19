T.G.I.F, everyone! Our Friday will begin a more active and possibly wetter pattern sets up shop around the Tennessee Valley. Periods of showers & storms will be possible. The extra clouds and rain chances will keep temperatures below normal, with highs only in the 70s and low 80s.
We’re back to a more typical afternoon pop-up rain chance for the weekend with highs back into the 80s.
Rain chances may actually increase even more moving into next week, as a stalled front helps to create more widespread rain coverage and below normal temps!