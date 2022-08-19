Friday afternoon rain chances

T.G.I.F, everyone! Our Friday will begin a more active and possibly wetter pattern sets up shop around the Tennessee Valley. Periods of showers & storms will be possible. The extra clouds and rain chances will keep temperatures below normal, with highs only in the 70s and low 80s.

We’re back to a more typical afternoon pop-up rain chance for the weekend with highs back into the 80s.

Rain chances may actually increase even more moving into next week, as a stalled front helps to create more widespread rain coverage and below normal temps!

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Cedric Haynes joined the Local 3 Storm Alert Team in October of 2021. Cedric came to Local 3 News from WYFF News 4 in Greenville, South Carolina. Cedric is a graduate of Dalton High School and is glad to be back home.

