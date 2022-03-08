Happy Tuesday, everyone!
We are starting off with plenty of sunshine and comfy temps today, but clouds will be on the increase later this afternoon, followed by rain arriving this evening & tonight. The rainfall tonight will be locally heavy & steady at times, with rainfall totals of 1-2” inches likely on average. Some locations in a narrow band will likely have totals closer to 3” by early Wednesday morning.
The good news, the rain should clear out thru Wednesday morning, with decreasing clouds and drier weather for Wednesday afternoon & Thursday. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 50s to 60s.
Our next weather maker arrives towards the end of the weekend into the weekend bringing a significant weather change to the region. Friday begins with a mix of clouds and sunshine with warm southerly winds & temps. Highs will climb near 70 in spots. Rain develops Friday night ahead of a strong arctic front which blast thru the area overnight. Temps will free fall into the upper 20s to low 30s by Saturday morning. A flash freeze could occur with slick spots, along with the potential of a flip to snow showers, especially for Saturday morning. Too early to dive into snow specifics, but some accumulations may be possible, even in valley locations. Stay tuned!
Have a great afternoon!