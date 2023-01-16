Good morning, today will be mostly cloudy with cold temperatures in the morning, a chill still in the air at noon in the 40s, and afternoon highs in the mid-50s. It’ll generally be dry during the daytime for Martin Luther King Jr. Day service projects or commemorations. The exception is a stray sprinkle. After sunset tonight, scattered rain showers will start and increase overnight with cool lows in the 40s. The main rain will run from about 1am to 10am ET on Tuesday morning. Then, the rest of Tuesday will have quiet weather with a mostly cloudy sky and mild highs in the mid-60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy again with a few scattered showers. Highs will be comfortable near 68. Then, another period of more consistent rain/storms will happen on Thursday with a cold front. Highs will remain mild in the 60s on Thursday, dropping back to the 50s on Friday. Friday will be the best day of the week with no rain chances and more sunshine.
Saturday will have a few isolated showers, followed by an increase to scattered showers on Sunday. Both days will be close to seasonable with highs from about 50-55.