Good morning, today will once again have increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs will be below normal from 79-85 for most locations with a light north breeze. There will be a chance for a few isolated showers today. These showers will be a little more likely for our Georgia and Alabama communities and in Cherokee and Polk Counties in the higher elevations. Tonight will be partly cloudy with mild lows in the 60s.
Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s and isolated showers/storms. Rain chances will go up for Friday (50%) with a mostly cloudy sky and highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s. Saturday and Sunday will warm slightly to the mid-80s with partly sunny skies and scattered showers/storms. Then, once more, rain chances will increase for Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs in the low 80s.
Big take home message: Below normal temperatures for the week. We’re in August, but most days will feel like September.