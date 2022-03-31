Good Thursday, evening!
We’re looking at decreasing clouds tonight, but clouds will increase again with a spotty shower chance and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Friday will be a beautiful day with a lot of sunshine. It will be cooler again with highs around 60.
Saturday will have more clouds and in the lower 60s, while bright sunny skies will return on Sunday with mild temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Monday will reach the low 70s, and then rain chances returns on Tuesday & Wednesday!
Have a great night!