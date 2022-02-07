Happy Monday, everyone! We are enjoying a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon around the area. Temperatures will warm into the 50s this afternoon with partly to at times mostly cloudy skies. We will stay dry today with any rain chances to our east.
Tuesday will feature sunny skies with temperatures starting in the upper-20s. Afternoon highs will range from 51-55 degrees.
Quiet weather will continue Wednesday through Friday with plenty of sunshine and blue skies. A slow warming trend will also occur with high temperatures warming from the upper-50s to lower-60s.
Mild temperatures will continue Saturday as highs top out in the mid to upper-50s. A cold front will pass through Saturday evening, bringing a slight chance of showers to the area. We will be watching a storm system to our south Saturday night into Sunday. Depending on how far north it tracks, it could lead to some wintry weather around here on Sunday, either way much colder temperatures settling for the rest of the day.
Have a great rest of your afternoon!