Happy Wednesday, everyone! The day kicked off with plenty of sunshine and chilly temperatures. This afternoon will feature increasing clouds but mild and breezy conditions. Highs will likely warm into the lower 70s.
Tonight, look for overcast skies. An isolated shower or two will be possible, but most of us will remain on the dry side. Low temperatures will be warmer, only dropping into the low 50s.
Thursday will begin with plenty of cloud cover, but look for decreasing clouds throughout the day, with a warm southerly breeze kicking in. Highs will likely warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Friday into the weekend looks fantastic right now! Look for mostly sunny skies. Morning low temperatures will be in the 50s and daytime highs Friday-Sunday will climb into the low to mid 80s! Likely making this weekend the warmest of the year, so far!
A cold front moves our way to kickoff next week bringing rain chances back on Tuesday, followed by below normal temps by the middle and latter half of next week.