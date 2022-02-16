Good morning, today will have increasing clouds with mild highs from 60-65. It will be breezy with wind from the south at 10-15mph, gusts at 20-30mph. Tonight the wind will die down with cool lows in the low 50s.
Thursday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day. The first part of the day will be relatively quiet, but wind will be increasing from the morning all the way into the evening. South wind ahead of a cold front will be sustained at 10-20mph with gusts as high as 30-40mph, which may blow around unsecured objects outside. The afternoon will feature scattered showers, and then widespread rain and storms will pass our area from W to E from about 6pm to 12am ET. This line will produce heavy rainfall and the possibility of a few strong to severe storms. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but an isolated tornado and small hail can’t be ruled out. This is a lower risk event, but we want you to be prepared. Please, review your severe weather plan.
Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 60s. Once the cold front passes Thursday night, much colder and drier air from the northwest will arrive. Friday will have clearing clouds with highs only in the 40s. The weekend looks great with sunshine – 50s on Saturday, low 60s on Sunday, with cold mornings.