Law enforcement agencies in North Georgia and Alabama are warning of an influx of counterfeit money across the area.
The Bank of Dade posted on their Facebook on Thursday that they have recently seen an increase in fake $100 bills, which have a date of 1988 and serial number of H05052790A.
The Dade County Sheriff's Office in Ga. shared that post, along with the Powell Police Department in Ala.
According to Powell police, counterfeit bills matching the description have been found in Jackson and DeKalb Counties as well.
You can report suspected counterfeit bills by contacting local law enforcement.