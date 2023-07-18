Inclusive playground project moves forward at the Walker County Civic Center

The Walker County Civic Center is set to become home to an inclusive playground in the near future.
The Walker County Board of Commissioners voted to invest $406,518.76 to construct and furnish a “National Demonstration Site” for inclusive play near the Civic Center’s pavilion.
The playground will have poured-in-place rubberized service and ramps with barriers for accessibility and universal use. Alongside traditional playground components such as slides and rockers, there will be several climbing features similar to Rocktown’s outdoor recreational attractions.
The funding for the project was mainly granted by the voter-approved SPLOST in addition to a portion of hotel/motel taxes gathered from visitors to the county.
Groundbreaking for the playground is expected to occur early September, with completion in the fall should there be no delays due to weather or other possible issues. With the second phase underway, the playground will add swings and a zipline.
The inclusive playground is part of the county’s effort to encourage a welcoming playground experience for all children, regardless of ability.